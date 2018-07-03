Chong’s priority to reduce cost of living, says King Wei

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy chief of National Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth, Wong King Wei, believes that the new Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumerism Chong Chieng Jen will prioritise reducing cost of living for Malaysians.

Wong, who is Padungan assemblyman, said he is well aware of Chong’s aspiration and commitment to bring down the costs of living.

“I applaud that Chong Chieng Jen has been entrusted with such an important ministry to spearhead the revival of the nation’s domestic economy so as to ease the financial burden of the people,” he said in a statement in light of the new federal cabinet line-up yesterday.

He congratulated Chong as well as Selangau MP Baru Bian for being appointed as Minister of Works.

Wong added that among the major concerns raised during the 14th General Election (GE14) were issues related to corruption and economy.

He has confidence that Chong, who is Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, would set to reduce the costs of living as his priority and primary task.

“We (DAP elected representatives) have also been instructed to assist him in various ways to achieve the goal.”

He noted that many supporters and members of Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) might have felt that Sarawak was not given enough ministerial post in the federal cabinet.

He hoped they would not focus too much on the number.

“I believe it is hard for such appointment to be valued mathematically. I believe the prime minister has taken all considerations into account,” he said.

Wong said the prime minister had to consider gender, suitability of a particular candidate for a particular position, race and the balance of strength among component parties of PH before the cabinet was formed.

He said DAP chose to convey its suggestions and views on the appointment of federal cabinet members within the framework of PH.

“After all, what we are fighting hard for is not the ministerial post but the welfare and interest of the people.

“DAP Sarawak, together with our counterparts in PH Sarawak are facing huge task ahead, that is to deliver what we promised and to make Malaysia a better country for all of us.”

Wong said the DAP and PH government would not let supporters, members and Malaysians down but should give their best to deliver good policies in appreciation of their support to PH in the last general election.