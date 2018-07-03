Employers urged to include protection for workplace commutes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Ministry has urged employers to include a safe travel clause in workers’ safety policy at the workplace.

Its minister, M. Kula Segaran, said the government viewed the matter seriously as road accidents’ financial and social impact are dire.

“In 2017, the estimated total expenditure of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for deaths, disabilities and injuries due to road accidents stood at around RM600-RM800 million,” he said in his speech at the launch of Socso National-level Safe Commuting to Workplace Campaign 2018 at Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, Rapid Bus Complex Cheras Selatan, today.

His speech was read by Socso chairman, Tan Sri Dr Aseh Che Mat.​​​​​​

Socso revealed that there were a total of 33,319 road accident cases and 667 fatalities last year. On average, two deaths per day occurred due to road accidents.

Meanwhile, 52 percent of accidents occur while travelling to work, compared to returning from work or on duty.

Studies by Socso and Monash University showed poor attitude among motorcyclists and motorists as the major cause of accidents among riders in Malaysia.

The deeds committed include incorrect use of motorcycle helmets, weaving in between moving vehicles, riding beyond the speed limit and using the cell phone while driving.

Apart from Prasarana, more than 100 employers have joined Socso’s travel safety support programme this year, aimed at reducing the number of road accidents among their workers. – Bernama