Fadillah thankful a Sarawakian heads Work Ministry

KUCHING: Former Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has extended his appreciation to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government for having appointed a Sarawakian MP as his successor.

“I congratulate Selangau MP Baru Bian for being appointed as the new Works Minister in the PH federal cabinet effective July 2,” he said in a press statement received here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, said the appointment ‘coincides with the need to ensure that mega projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway can be continued and implemented successfully’.

He hoped that Baru would strive to make sure that the Pan Borneo Highway project and many other projects in Sabah would continue as planned and approved by the previous government.

He said the continuation of such projects would be for the convenience of the people in Sarawak and Sabah.

Fadillah added the toll-free Pan Borneo Highway would not only link major cities and towns along the federal road in Sarawak and Sabah, but would also become the catalyst for the development of various cities and towns in both regions.

He also believed that the mega development project would offer many job opportunities for the locals, connect industrial centres such as ports, factories and commercial centres in the regions, enable the community to explore economic opportunities, provide faster, safer and more comfortable travel as well as save travel time and cost.

“I also hope that other major projects in Sarawak such as Batang Lupar Bridge, Batang Igan Bridge, the bridge project at Medan Intersection-Tun Hussein Onn Road, Batang Rambungan Bridge and Jalan Dato Mohd Musa projects will continue.”

Fadillah thanked all agencies under the Works Ministry including Public Works Department (JKR) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) for their cooperation rendered to him during his tenure.

He also thanked the ministry and its social media team and agencies for their support and cooperation.

“I hope that similar cooperation will be given to my successor and I hope that the Ministry of Works and its agencies will continue to prosper,” added Fadillah.