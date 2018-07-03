Govt approves RM20 mln for Bau water treatment plant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A government allocation of RM20 million has been approved for building Bau water treatment plant.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, the Sarawak government does not need to wait for Putrajaya for the allocation as it (Sarawak) can use its own fund to build the facility.

He said the plant would further improve water supply to residents across the district.

“The federal government previously announced an allocation of RM100 million to improve water supply in Bau, Lundu and Sematan. This (Bau) water treatment plant will, however, enhance the water supply in this district,” he spoke at the 2018 Redeems Gawai Carnival dinner at the Redeems Centre in Kampung Apar near here last weekend.

Abang Johari said apart from addressing water supply problems, the Sarawak government would also look into issues affecting telecommunication lines in Bau, especially in the Singai area.

In this regard, he said the government was aware of the issues and had directed Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) to build a telecommunications tower in Singai.

“I hope that Deputy State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion would take note of this, where we will build this tower here (Singai). (Upon completion) the tower would be able to expand broadband and Internet connectivity to all residents here,” he said.

On the Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems), Abang Johari acknowledged it as having undertaken many programmes aimed at upholding and promoting the culture heritage of the Singai area, which is predominantly-Bidayuh.

“Looking at all the facilities provided by Redeems, I believe that the Redeems Centre will be another tourist attraction in the area too.”

Abang Johari’s brother Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai and Redeems president Datuk Peter Nansian were among the VIP guests.