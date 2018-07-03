Kampung Kopungit potential of eco-tourism development – Liew

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Kampung Kopungit has the potential to be developed into an eco-tourism attraction, given its strategic location and scenic views.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew said the 11.23-hectare land also features a jogging trail favoured by locals living in the city area, while tunnels from World War II serve as another attraction.

“Further studies will be conducted to weigh the suggestion of developing Kampung Kopungit as a model ‘kampung’ as well as a tourist attraction,” she said, in response to a question by Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong, during the State Assembly sitting today.

Meanwhile, Christina said Tawau will also become a tourism hotspot just like Kota Kinabalu, when asked by Apas assemblyman Nizam Datuk Abu Bakar Titingan.

“The town will be explored to develop its attractions into tourism products. We have chartered flights to Tawau coming in directly from China and starting this year, there will be more,” she said.

Christina, who is also Tawau member of parliament, said her Ministry will cooperate with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) to design tourist packages that market Tawau as a strategic destination.