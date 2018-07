Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Yeo Boon Hai’s tenure as City Hall Mayor has been extended.

“I have decided to extend the current mayor,” said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal yesterday.

Shafie added that Yeo still has “jobs he has to attend to so that renewals could be done in KK”.

He also said the new State Secretary who would replace the present Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman, who is retiring, would be coming soon.