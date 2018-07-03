Kolej Sunway Kuching inks MoU with Kaplan Singapore

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kolej Sunway Kuching will collaborate with Kaplan Singapore in promoting, organising and conducting Kaplan’s Diploma in Accountancy Programme together with Sunway’s proprietary Diploma in Accounting (DIA) Programme.

This collaboration between the two organisations came into fruition with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 22.

Kaplan’s Diploma programme consists of 4 modules, comprising Introduction to Management, Quantitative Analysis, Principles of Banking & Finance and Business Information Systems.

Under the MoU, Sunway will conduct lessons for these four modules and will be responsible for the recruitment and management of students.

The college will also ensure that the conduct of Kaplan’s Diploma programme meets the quality standards required by Kaplan Singapore.

Kaplan, on their part, will provide the course syllabus, set and mark the examination papers and arrange to train the lecturers in Sunway to teach each of the four mentioned modules.

Subject to certain terms and conditions, Sunway students who successfully complete the four modules will be awarded a Kaplan Diploma of Accountancy qualification.

According to CEO Joseph Lim, Kolej Sunway Kuching was chosen by Kaplan for this partnership because of their excellent track record.

“We are the only college in East Malaysia to be awarded Platinum Learning Partner Status by ACCA. Our Diploma in Accounting is recognised by 17 distinguished universities globally. So, I think Kaplan sees us as an excellent fit. They know that every student who pursues the Kaplan Diploma at Sunway will receive high quality education.

“On our part, we are delighted to be working with Kaplan Singapore. Through its Diploma in Accountancy, our students will have even broader options to further their studies”, said Lim.

Lim pointed out that Sunway’s collaboration with Kaplan Singapore will be different from their collaborations with other universities.

“Our DIA students will get dual diplomas studying right here in Kuching, whereas other collaborations focus on progression opportunities whereby students need to leave the country to complete a degree overseas.

“Doing DIA at Kolej Sunway Kuching can even be a passport for East Malaysian students to work in Singapore. Furthermore, getting an additional diploma with a top international institution like Kaplan without having to incur the heavy cost of studying in Singapore is more appealing for parents too”, Lim said.

Lim indicated that there are future plans to widen the range of Kaplan Diplomas to offer local students with even more benefits from studying at Kolej Sunway Kuching.

“Upon graduating, our students will automatically become alumni of two prestigious institutions. Both Sunway and Kaplan have access to all the industry networks and social links that can help graduates in their long term careers.

“Our Diploma Curriculum is career focused and will prepare students for any obstacle coming their way. It adheres to standards that are relevant to the industries in two different countries”, said Lim.

Kolej Sunway Kuching’s collaboration with Kaplan Singapore will commence with the July 2018 intake.

Launched in September 2013, the Diploma in Accounting (DIA) programme at Sunway consists of 30 subjects and can be completed in two and a half years of full-time study. The course is designed to equip students with knowledge to succeed as chartered accountants, auditors, tax consultants, investment bankers, commercial bankers, finance managers and portfolio managers.

Kolej Sunway Kuching has established articulation pathways to enable DIA graduates to pursue year two of undergraduate degrees at 17 top ranking local and overseas universities.

Kaplan Singapore is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world’s most diverse education providers and is the largest subsidiary of Graham Holdings, formerly The Washington Post Company.

Established as one of the most respected in Southeast Asia, Kaplan is also Singapore’s most awarded private education provider with 9 awards, making it the “Best Private Education Institution” and the “Best Corporate Training Provider” by JobsCentral Learning Training and Education Development (T.E.D.) Awards 2017 amongst other accolades received.

To date, and across its three entities – Kaplan Higher Education Academy, Kaplan Higher Education Institute and Kaplan Learning Institute, Kaplan has students from over 35 countries worldwide, served over 65,000 graduates and awarded over 225,000 professional certificates.

With over 550 academic programmes for higher learning and professional certifications and training courses available for skills development, Kaplan provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning.

Meanwhile Kolej Sunway Kuching held its Open Day on June 29 to July 1 to enable students to find out more about its Diploma in Accounting programme, among others.