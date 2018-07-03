LBU treats old folk to Gawai-Raya luncheon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) – a project delivery partner for the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak development – hosted a ‘Ramah Tamah Gawai-Raya’ for 70 residents of Rumah Seri Kenangan last Saturday.

The luncheon was organised by LBU Permata Club, the company’s sports and recreation club, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

LBU chief executive officer Safuani Abdul Hamid presented RM7,000 to the old folks home. Goodies bags were also presented to the home’s residents, comprising 40 men and 30 women, during the event.

LBU staff and LBU Permata Club members interacted with the senior citizens, entertaining them with song and dance performances.

Other CSR programmes by LBU included the ‘buka puasa’ (break-of-fast) event with 50 orphans from Rumah Peryatim Miri last month, where the children were also given ‘duit raya’.

LBU also handed over two new school blocks at SK Kampung Buda to Sarawak Education Department.

The buildings comprise six classrooms, one science laboratory, administrative room and toilets completed at the cost of RM2.8 million.

The Industrialised Building System (IBS) was applied during construction.

The school had to be rebuilt after a landslip in 2016 caused the block of classrooms for Primary 4 to 6, the preschool block, the nine-unit teachers quarters, surau, toilets, guardhouse, science room, textbooks room and resources room to collapse into the river.