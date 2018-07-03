Man gets one off aid from Hope Place to start new life

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Hope Place Kuching recently came to the aid of Umapathy Pushpanathan from Selangor who has been staying at Anjung Singgah here for the past month.

Its founder Kelvin Wan delivered a one-off assistance in the form of rice, cooking oil, salt, sugar, noodles, Milo, biscuits, blankets, towels, secondhand clothes and mattresses.

Anjung Singgah has also helped to secure Umapathy a job as an assistant chef for a local company, which provides lodging at its hostel.

The aid from Hope Place is to help Umapathy start his new life before he receives his first month’s salary.

The non-governmental organisation carries out aid deliveries once every three months because of the more than 200 families on its list of recipients.

For more information on how you can help, Hope Place can be reached on 013-5672775 or 082- 505987 from 8.30am 12pm and 2pm 5pm (Mondays to Fridays) and from 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

Those interested to make a donation can request for a receipt from the staff at Hope Place.

Direct bank-ins can be made to ‘Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching’ through its Maybank account at 5112 8900 1160.