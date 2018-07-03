Masing says looking forward to working together with Baru

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing says he is very pleased that a Sarawak MP from the rural constituency of Selangau and an assemblyman from Ba Kelalan has been appointed as Minister of Works.

He welcomed Baru Bian’s appointment, to enable him to understand the need and urgency to build more infrastructure in rural Sarawak.

“I’m looking forward to work with him to build roads and bridges in Sarawak to allow for rapid development in the rural areas.

“My heartiest congratulations to him,” he said when asked to comment on Baru’s appointment.

A political analyst Datuk Peter Minos, on the other hand, said for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Warisan Sabah, it was a good federal cabinet.

He said many good and credible people were in the cabinet, but time would tell if they could perform.

“But for Sarawak, only PKR’s Baru Bian is a full minister while DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen is a deputy minister.

“I bet DAP and PKR Sarawak are not too pleased but dare not question their chief Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said.

Minos believed Sarawakians at large were sad, especially when they see the big groups – Ibans and Sarawak Malays/Melanaus – were not in the federal cabinet.

He said it was also sad for the Bidayuhs, which previously had Dato Sri Richard Riot as full minister and Dato Anthony Nogeh and Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos as deputy ministers.

“I suppose this is the price we have to face and pay when we are not part of the federal government, which is now ruled by PH,” he said.

Minos hopes Sarawakians would go for a change and be part of the federal government ruling party, like Warisan, in future.

He added Tun Dr Mahathir had stated that his party (Bersatu) would not enter Sabah because Sabah is a ‘friend’, but Bersatu would go to Sarawak, implying that Sarawak is not a friend.

“It means we have to do battle with the PH bunch – DAP, PKR, Amanah and Bersatu – and PAS. The whole Malaya-based parties will be breathing at Sarawak’s neck,” he said.

He said it was not easy being left out of the federal cabinet because the federal government controls the national purse.

He hoped Sarawak would soon get money from its own oil and gas through Petros – the sooner the better otherwise it will not be easy for Sarawak financially.

He also hoped Baru Bian would, as Works Minister, bring betterment to Sarawak roads as well as working on new roads.

“We need him to complete the Pan Borneo highway and the many much-needed rural roads.

“As for Chong, I hope he will do less talking and less hammering of others and start doing and getting things done for Sarawak.

“We, Sarawakians, are watching,” he said.