MP hopes Ngemah/Temalat/Song/Kapit Rd will be completed on schedule

SIBU: Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi hoped that the ongoing Ngemah/Temalat/Song/Kapit Road project will be completed on schedule.

Nanta, who is former Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also hoped that Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism will actively monitor prices of goods including fuel in Kapit so as not to burden the consumers.

“Let us look forward to working to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of Sarawakians and Malaysians.

We will meet in the parliament sitting next week, ” he said, referring to the newly minted Works Minister Baru Bian and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Chong Chieng Jen today.