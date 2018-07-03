Najib arrested, to be charged tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was arrested today and will be charged tomorrow in connection with the probe into SRC International Sdn Bhd, according to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Special Task Force.

It said in a statement that the former prime minister was arrested at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur at 2.35 pm.

“Mohd Najib will be charged tomorrow at 8.30 am at Kuala Lumpur Court,” it added.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said that Najib was brought out of his residence at 3.07 pm by MACC personnel.

Three MACC vehicles were seen leaving Najib’s residence, along with another vehicle belonging to Najib’s aides.

The source said Najib was taken to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Najib had gone to the MACC headquarters twice earlier to have his statement recorded over the investigation into a case related to SRC International.

SRC International was a subsidiary of 1MDB, and was placed under the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry in 2012.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said on May 22 that the MACC probe in 2015 against Najib involved funds of RM2.6 billion and RM42 million that were believed to have been transferred from SRC International to the former prime minister’s personal bank accounts. – Bernama

KENYATAAN MEDIA PASUKAN PETUGAS KHAS 1MDB:NAJIB DITANGKAP UNTUK PENDAKWAANPasukan Petugas Khas (Task Force) 1MDB… Posted by SPRM on Selasa, 3 Julai 2018