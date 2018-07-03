Najib arrested

Nation 

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was arrested today and will be charged tomorrow in connection with the probe into SRC International Sdn Bhd, according to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Special Task Force.

It said in a statement that the former prime minister was arrested at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur at 2.35 pm.

“Mohd Najib will be charged tomorrow at 8.30 am at  Kuala Lumpur Court,” it added. – Bernama

 

