Najib arrested

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was arrested today and will be charged tomorrow in connection with the probe into SRC International Sdn Bhd, according to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Special Task Force.

It said in a statement that the former prime minister was arrested at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur at 2.35 pm.

“Mohd Najib will be charged tomorrow at 8.30 am at Kuala Lumpur Court,” it added. – Bernama

KENYATAAN MEDIA PASUKAN PETUGAS KHAS 1MDB:NAJIB DITANGKAP UNTUK PENDAKWAANPasukan Petugas Khas (Task Force) 1MDB… Posted by SPRM on Selasa, 3 Julai 2018