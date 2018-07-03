Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz gives statement to MACC over 1MDB

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Riza Aziz, a stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, has arrived at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the probe into 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Riza, who is the chief executive officer of a film company based in Los Angeles, had been requested to turn up at the MACC at 2 pm today but it was learned that the time of appointment was changed to 1.30 pm.

He arrived in a Kia Sorento vehicle at 1.32 pm and immediately entered the building without responding to the waiting reporters and press photographers who called out to him.

A news portal reported yesterday that Riza was required to assist in the investigation over the alleged use of hundreds of millions of ringgit belonging to 1MDB to produce a Hollywood film.

Besides Riza, UMNO president and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also at the MACC headquarters. Ahmad Zahid was called up for the second day running over a probe into the use of funds by a foundation, Yayasan Akal Budi. – Bernama