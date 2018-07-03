New state govt will continue to improve public service – TYT

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The new State government will continue to uphold and improve public service as the determining factor of its direction and success.

Head of State Tun Dr Juhar Datuk Mahiruddin said the State civil service must be prepared for challenges from megatrends such as the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), as well as aspirations of the current government.

Juhar further said services needed by the people require a new perspective, imploring civil services to change and adapt with a plan to move forward.

“Civil service is the largest employer in the State. Its ability to move efficiently does not only depend on the number of civil servants, but also on discipline, high morals, quality and integrity.

“In order to realise high-achieving civil service, the State government will work to reconstruct the organisation so as to realign existing manpower and re-evaluate functions that are no longer relevant, promote the use of ICT and improve efficiency and competency of civil servants.

“Civil servants and civil service agencies are required to make changes for the prosperity of the people and the State,” he said in his speech on State government policy at yesterday’s State Assembly sitting.

In addition, Juhar said human resource capabilities must be made a priority and given serious attention. Civil service in the State must consist of forward-thinking, patriotic and knowledgeable members with integrity, who are able to act quickly.

The State government, through the recently implemented Delivery Unit, will continue to assess effectiveness of civil servants in each organisation to improve delivery of service for the people, he said.

Juhar added that the State government is committed to empowering youths through education, skills, entrepreneurship and cultivation of positive values.

He said the Parti Warisan-led State government will also focus on cultivating sports among the people, empower athlete development, strengthen sporting bodies and organisations, enhance active involvement of volunteers in organising sports programmes, empower contribution and involvement of the corporate and private sectors in sponsoring sports programmes, as well as prepare a holistic sports development ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the tourism sector remains strong and encouraging, hence the government’s effort to attract more investments in the hotel industry to fulfill increasing demand for accommodation in the State.

“Among initiatives include enhancing integrated efforts with strategic partners to stimulate more rapid growth. At the same time, the State government will also develop more tourism products and services, including tourism hubs, such as seafood hubs in the East Coast,” said Juhar.

As for the industrial sector, the State government will encourage more downstream activities for potential sources, namely oil and gas, palm oil and wood downstream industry.

Juhar said the government’s latest policy on the temporary ban of timber export is the right thing to do in order to encourage progress in wood downstream industry.

He added that other efforts to be taken include improving infrastructure and activities in industrial areas, in addition to empowering enablers to propel downstream activities and attract more investors.