New Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq, youngest ever cabinet member  

KUALA LUMPUR: Muar Member of Parliament, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman created history yesterday as the youngest cabinet member ever appointed in the country.

At the age of 25, he was sworn in as Youth and Sports Minister, breaking the record held by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who, at the same age, was appointed as Deputy Energy, Telecommunications and Post Minister in 1978.

Syed Saddiq, who is Bersatu’s Youth chief, was among 13 ministers and 23 deputy ministers who took their oath of office, loyalty and secrecy before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, at Istana Negara.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Syed Saddiq said it was a great recognition by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government towards the views and voices of young people in the country.

“I hope through this appointment, it will open more opportunities for young people to shine. Young people are leaders of today, as well as for the future, but they need to set aside religious and racial differences and unite under the huge national umbrella as a Malaysian nation.

“We need young people who are dynamic and work hard in taking responsibility. This is the human capital that I want to bring among the youth in the country,” he said.

In the 14th General Election on May 9, Syed Saddiq won the Muar parliamentary seat defeating the incumbent Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim of Barisan Nasional with a majority of 6,953 votes. — Bernama