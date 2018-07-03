Over RM600 million to mitigate floods in Sabah under 11MP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A total of RM632.95 million was allocated for flood mitigation in several districts in Sabah under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), said Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong.

He said RM96.70 million was allocated to implement projects involving the upgrading of existing drainage systems and river deepening in Kota Kinabalu and Sepanggar; RM365.50 million in Penampang ; RM50.75 million in Putatan and RM70 million in Kota Belud;

“In addition, RM50 million is allocated for the upgrading of Sungai Rakis, the outlet to Tawau river mouth and the expansion of Jalan Apas bridge project, which is in the tender management stage. The remaining provisions will be requested in the 12MP,” he told the Sabah state legislative assembly sitting here today.

Replying to a question from Tan Lee Fatt (DAP-Likas), he, however, said the implementation was subject to the state and federal financial capability.

Meanwhile Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government was currently conducting a comprehensive study on the issuance of timber concession licence issued by the previous government, including issues relating to illegal logging and its effects such as deforestation, landslides, pollution and flash floods.

Based on the findings of the study, the state government would take appropriate action based on the rule of law, he said.

in boosting the timber industry in Sabah, Mohd Shafie said the state government’s decision to temporarily ban timber exports was to ensure the forestry sector contributed maximum benefits to the people.

“This will directly create more employment opportunities for Sabahans, bringing more economic spin-offs to the local communities,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Limus Jury (UPKO-Kuala Penyu) .

At the sitting, Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew said the state government was optimistic of turning Tawau into a popular tourist destination and would be exploring the district to identify several interesting places such as the Tawau hot spring.

Replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan (UMNO-Apas), Liew, who is also Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, said her ministry would work with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) to make Tawau a strategic tourism destination.

At present there are direct flights from China to Tawau, she said.

Earlier when replying to the original question from Phoong Jin Zhe (DAP-Luyang), she said a follow-up study would be conducted to consider the proposal to develop Kampung Kopungit at Kepayan Ridge as a model village and eco-tourism site.

Meanwhile when debating on the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s address, Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar suggested that the government set up a special committee to address the issue of the cabotage policy in Sabah to ease the burden of the people.

He said the previous government had promised to abolish the policy but it had yet to be implemented up till now.

Jamawi also urged the government through the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism to actively and continuously monitor stubborn traders who still reaped profits by maintaining the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“The people is grateful that the GST is abolished but they are still burdened because of the unscrupulous acts of these handful of traders,” he said, adding that the government’s effort to standardise prices of various food items was a positive move and needed to be intensified. -Bernama