PKR Miri joins call to ban child marriage in Malaysia

MIRI: The Miri branch of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has joined the call to ban child marriage in Malaysia.

According to national PKR Women vice-chief Voon Shiak Ni, Pakatan Harapan (PH), in its election manifesto, has set the age of 18 as the minimum legal age for marriage.

“Child marriage has no place in this country. We support the call from United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and all the children rights groups and civil societies to ban child marriage in this country,” she told reporters during a press conference at PKR Miri service centre yesterday.

Voon’s remarks referred to the marriage between a 11-year-old girl and a 41-year-old Malaysian Muslim man in Kelantan.

“It is indeed disheartening to learn that the young girl has been made to marry, when she is still a child and should be in school instead.

“If the parents are not there to protect the welfare and future of their own child, the government of the day and the society have to stand up for her,” said Voon, who is also political secretary to Miri MP Dr Michael Teo.

She stressed that all parents must be reminded that marriage before the age of 18 is a fundamental violation of human rights – one that strips a child of the legal protection to sexual abuse under the pretext of marriage and is an act against the Convention on the Rights of the Child ratified by Malaysia in 1995.

“I supported the statement by Minister of Housing and Local Authorities Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is also Pakatan Harapan Women’s chief, that the parents of the 11-year-old girl should be investigated upon – action should be taken against them.”