Press Metal celebrates ‘Ngiling Bidai’ with local community

BINTULU: Press Metal Bintulu held a ‘Ngiling Bidai’ programme with the community of Rumah Nyalong at Mile 28 of Bintulu-Miri Road recently, to mark the closing of Gawai Dayak celebrations.

Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi officiated the ceremony, witnessed by Press Metal Bintulu

group general manager Choa Wei Keong.

Choa said it was the third year that the company had hosted the event.

“For our company, the ‘ngiling bidai’ is celebrated to show our respect to the local community.

“It is also an opportunity for our workers, especially those from other countries, to enjoy the festival together with the local people,” he said.

Choa also said from participation in the programme, it would give them greater understanding of the culture and traditions of the locals.

He added that it was also part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programmes for the local community.