Pro Najib group calling for demo at MACC HQ

KUCHING: Newly established government watchdog, “Pemantau Malaysia Baru” is calling all Malaysians to come out in full force to protest the arrest of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya between 9pm and 11pm tonight.

Its president, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam who is also the former Finance Ministry strategic communication director that was sacked after Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s defeat in the 14th General Election (GE14), alleged the charges against Najib is driven by “politics of revenge” of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“We are questioning the need for MACC to arrest Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak and forced him to sleep in lock up tonight? Is he a criminal who is trying to run away from a legal process?” he questioned.

Lokman stressed that Najib has been fully co-operative to MACC in its investigation, and has never failed to show up to assist in the investigation.

“Is that not possible for them to use the same approach to bring Najib to court for prosecution process?” he asked.

Lokman also questioned why is MACC needed almost two months to investigate the case given that former attorney-general Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Patail was at the verge of charging Najib before he was sacked.

He said Najib would most likely not be charged for ‘stealing’ 1MDB money as alleged by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakatan Harapan (PH) at height of GE14 campaign but under Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA).

Lokman also accused MACC chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull of having grudge against Najib that was allegedly exposed during a live telecast press conference.

Lokman also questioned why his police report against the MACC chief for not lodging report after being approach for gratification, twice by an MP, was not acted upon.

“I am calling all Malaysia. Let us voice our protest on the persecution against Dato Sri Najib tonight. Come with me for two hours from 9pm to 11pm to MACC headquarters in Presint 7, Putrajaya, in our solidarity with Dato Sri Najib and our frustration against the cruel ruler,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Anti Corruption Agency (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted by Borneo Post Online said: “We don’t have time for all this.”

He said security at MACC headquarters are well “taken care of.”