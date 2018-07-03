Pupils get to know what ‘wakaf’ is

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: ‘Wakaf’ is one of Islamic teachings that provides continuous ‘pahala’ (reward) to the benefactors before and after a person’s death as long as the ‘wakaf’ property is still utilised for the benefit of Muslims.

Head of Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) Miri branch, Marini Juraibi, said ‘wakaf’ also helps to improve the economic development of a country, and in preparing and completing facilities to be used by every Muslim.

“An act of ‘wakaf’ has become an important element in redistributing wealth to work on economic progress in a comprehensive sense, and will draw oneself closer to God, strengthen the unity of the ‘ummah’ where the benefits of ‘wakaf’ can be continuously felt by all Muslims,” she said during ‘Majlis Jom Berambih Raya 2018’ at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Miri, and the launching of the school’s ‘wakaf’ programme recently.

Marini lauded the school for organising the programme (wakaf) as it helps to develop the school, and the (wakaf) benefactors.

“Congratulations for the good work done by the school’s staff and committee members for starting the ‘wakaf’ for they know the importance of education, and also the (pupil’s) parents for their cooperation.”

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni had the honour to launch the school’s ‘wakaf’, while guests were later entertained with performances by pupils from Year 1 to 3 classes.

Year 1 pupil Irdina Batrisya Mohd Fadzil won the best dressed (female) category while Year 5’s Haris Daniel Mohd Edzal won the male best dressed category.

The school, located in the city centre, is the oldest Islamic religious school in Miri with about 200 pupils.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri Malay Charitable Trust Board trustees Penghulu Samad Alif and Jamalul Alam Saani, the school’s parent-teacher association chairperson Azmee Abdillah and headmistress Fauziah Mokhtar Khan were among those present at the function.