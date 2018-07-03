Sabah strategises to reduce urban squatter problem

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry is to develop new industries and build affordable houses in the rural areas as part of a strategy to reduce the squatter problem, especially in this capital city, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong said today.

“We will build houses in the rural areas and provide employment opportunities there,” he said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Sabah State Assembly sitting.

“We do not want to build houses in the urban areas because they will be expensive,” said Jaujan, who is also State Local Government and Housing Minister.

He said many of the squatters in Kota Kinabalu were rural people who had migrated to the urban centre in search of jobs.

He also said that the ministry was committed to addressing the housing problem in the state to ensure a comfortable life for the people. -Bernama