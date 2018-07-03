Sarawak committed to assisting orphanages — Abg Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak is committed to assisting orphanages such as Sarawak Orphan Children Welfare Association (Peryatim) in producing quality human capital.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Peryatim has proven its capability in raising orphans in the Sarawak, especially with the setting up of an alumni consisting, among others, orphans who were raised there.

“I was told that there are orphans raised in Peryatim who have grown up and are working as engineers and lawyers. There is even one who is working overseas,” he said at the Peryatim Hari Raya open house, and the 25th anniversary celebration of Kompleks Kebajikan Laila Taib, here on Sunday evening.

Abang Johari, however, said the Peryatim management had to be resourceful in getting funds on their own to run the orphanage, as the government could only assist.

“We understand that Peryatim also has homes in Sibu and Miri, but differ in their monthly operational cost.”

With the enforcement of the Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO), Abang Johari said Sarawak would greatly benefit from its oil and gas-related businesses.

They would contribute much to the coffer of Sarawak.

He also announced at the function an allocation of RM240,000 to Peryatim Education Fund to assist orphans eligible to pursue higher education.

Abang Johari’s wife, Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, who is also Peryatim patron, and its chairman Datu Misnu Taha were among those present at the function.