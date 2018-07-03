Sarawak government to follow up on approved federal projects — Awang Tengah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: The Sarawak government is monitoring all developments in Putrajaya relating to the status of certain projects such as rural infrastructure, which are already approved by the previous federal government and are set for implementation.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan believes that the changed political landscape – in that the federal government is now under Pakatan Harapan (PH) – should hinge on the concept of federation of Malaysia and also on Sarawak rights being respected.

However, if the funds (for approved projects) are not given, then we (Sarawak government) would step in and ensure that these projects would be implemented for the benefit of the people.

“We may not be able to do all of them immediately, but they will be done,” he told reporters when met during the series of Hari Raya Aidilfitri gatherings in Merapok, Ladang, Punang Jaya and Punang over the weekend.

Additionally Awang Tengah, who attended these events with his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, also said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – a coalition Sarawak-based parties that are former components of Barisan Nasional – would work with the PH-led federal government, adding that this would be based on the federation concept and also the fight for Sarawak rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963, many of which have been eroded over the years.