Sarawak Museum Campus & Heritage Trail Project achieves safety milestone

KUCHING: The Sarawak Museum Campus & Heritage Trail project, constructed by PPES Works (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (PPES Works), has recently completed more than 1,000,000 man-hours without injury.

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS) made the announcement at an event at project site office on June 29, attended by key personnel involved in the Museum and Heritage Trail project from CMS, PPES Works, the Sarawak Museum, DOSH, and consultants involved in the project.

It reported that the project team has maintained a consistent and uncompromising commitment to a safe work culture by focusing on the company’s stringent safety rules, backed by a strong and visible leadership from line management.

By setting an example by which others should follow, the line managers ensured everyone goes home, without harm, every day, safe in the knowledge that the same rigorous safety parameters is enforced every day.

The relevant authorities continue to ensure that health and safety rules and regulations are not only met but exceeded and the project has achieved this injury-free milestone.

In his speech, CMS Group chief executive officer – Operations Goh Chii Bing congratulated the project team on their achievement: “The one million incident free man hours is a real milestone and testament to your hard work and efforts to promote safety in the project and I urge the team to continue with this commitment until the completion of the project.

“This extremely important milestone follows many others, including the project’s Bronze Certification in the 2017 Chief Minister’s Environmental Award (CMEA), consistent with CMS’s philosophy to work sustainably with full consideration to the environment.

I extend my sincere thanks to the whole team for their contribution in achieving this memorable milestone, which reflects one of our core principles of putting our people and the communities in which we operate first,” he said.

In 2017, the site was visited by JKR Perak to understand the best practices being deployed at the Heritage Trail and Museum Project that could be replicated in Perak.

The project site was also the most popular site in Kuching used by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for educational development – specifically for Site Safety Supervisor Students and Safety and Health Officer Students.

Currently, the site is used by JKKP Sarawak/DOSH for Standard Certification (NIOSH ISO Audit) and is used by CIBD for Skilled Workers’ Accreditations.

The site has also been visited by the Minister of Tourism and the Sarawak State Secretary, in addition to joint ERP exercises conducted with Bomba, police and the Sarawak General Hospital.

Interest in the project has been high, and expectations remain high for its completion, currently scheduled in 2020.