Shafie grateful for federal ministerial posts

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal yesterday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for entrusting three Sabahan leaders to hold full ministerial posts at the federal government.

They are Datuk Liew Vui Keong (Batu Sapi MP) who was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law), Penampang MP Ignatius Darell Leiking who was appointed as International Trade and Industry Minister and Silam MP Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi who was appointed Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

Also appointed to serve in the federal government were Dato Mohd Azis Jamman (Deputy Home Minister) and Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Deputy Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister).

According to Shafie, those appointed held senior posts at Warisan Sabah.