State’s timber export value records decline in Q1 2018

KUCHING: Sarawak’s export value of timber and timber products recorded a decline in the first quarter of 2018, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

According to him, the export value, which recorded at RM1.3 billion, declined by 32 per cent compared to RM1.7 billion during the corresponding period last year.

“This was attributed to the reduction in the export value of logs (49 per cent), plywood (16 per cent), sawn timber (19 per cent), veneer (36 per cent), particleboard (4 per cent) and fiberboard (7 per cent),” he said when opening the Seminar on Wood Utilisation in Construction Structure at a leading hotel here today.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Urban Development and Natural Resources Minister, pointed out that the timber industry, being the mainstay of the state’s economy, plays a very significant role in contributing to the growth of the state economy.

With export of timber and timber products being the fourth largest contributor to the state’s revenue after petroleum, oil and gas, and oil palm, there is a need for the state to focus more on high valued added downstream industries for its timber and timber products.

Citing the export of plywood as an example, he said the state has exported and are currently exporting plywood to Japan, Korea and other countries.

“There is a company in Japan importing plywood from us and they have processed and added value to the plywood with their new technology,” he revealed, adding that the company may use the processed plywood for flooring.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources permanent secretary Dr Wan Lizosman Wan Omar and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) acting general manager Hashim Bojet.