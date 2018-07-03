Surrender money from 1MDB, MACC orders account holders

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today requested people who know or suspect that money from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has gone into their accounts to surrender it voluntarily or face legal action.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull said all such money was public funds and must be returned immediately.

The holders of such accounts should come to the MACC and it would show proof that the 1MDB funds had been misappropriated, he said here.

“We will gather all such money and will return it to the people,” he said.

He also said that all accounts suspected to be linked to 1MDB would be frozen immediately for the purpose of investigations. – Bernama