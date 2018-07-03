Talib: Baru in best position to oversee infrastructure development in Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister in Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip congratulates Selangau MP Baru Bian upon the latter’s appointment as the federal Works Minister, believing that Baru should be able to look into the infrastructure development of the country, particularly in Sarawak.

According to Talib, Sarawak is still behind Peninsular Malaysia in terms of infrastructure development and with Baru – also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman – helming the Ministry of Works, this would soon change.

“We are still behind in terms of infrastructure development, so it’s good that a Sarawakian is appointed to look after that,” he told reporters when met after witnessing the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) en-bloc signing of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s ‘Corruption Free Pledge’ held at a hotel here yesterday.

Talib also commented that Sarawak deserves a full-ministerial portfolio in terms of fairness of allocation of posts in the federal cabinet.

“We wish YB Baru Bian all the best so that he can serve the whole country, particularly Sarawak, better.”

On the appointment of Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen as the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumerism, Talib declined to comment.

However, he acknowledged having heard certain comments saying that like Baru, Chong should also be given a full-minister post.

“Chong’s appointment is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. That one, I have no answer because Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) has the prerogative to appoint who he wants in the cabinet,” he remarked.

Chong and Baru were among 13 ministers and 23 deputy ministers sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negara yesterday.

The ceremony was also witnessed by Dr Mahathir, his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.