Temporarily ban of logs export to ensure long-term contribution to State revenue – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: The State government’s decision to temporarily ban the export of logs is to ensure long-term contribution from the forestry sector to State revenue, as well as maximum benefits for the people.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the government will conduct a thorough study on the protection of forests in Sabah and its sustainable management, to ensure continued availability of raw materials.

“This is important to sustain this industry in producing timber-based products, as well as its contribution to the downstream industry which produces additional value-added products.

“In turn, this will create more job opportunities for Sabahans and could potentially encourage economic spill over for the local community,” he said.

Shafie also said the State government is studying logging concession licences issued by the previous government, including issues pertaining to illegal logging and its effects on forest destruction, landslide, pollution and flash floods, among others.

He added that timber royalty belongs to the State as provided for under the Federal Constitution, but royalties collected have decreased.

“In 2016, royalty collected from timber produce amounted to RM180 million whereas in 2017, it was RM150 million.

“We are in the midst of extensive research and evaluation from the grassroots, which will take a long time especially considering the area we have to cover. We cannot take actions and make conclusions in limited time,” he said, answering a question by Tambunan assemblyman Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.