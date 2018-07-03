Urgent need to review certain laws, says Muhyiddin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: There is an urgent need to review and revisit certain laws that seem to infringe upon an individual’s right to fundamental liberties as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, says Home Affairs Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

As such, a special committee is being set up by the ministry to review all laws under its purview with a view to protect all citizens from any forms of violation of their basic human rights, he said in his speech at the opening of the workshop on the United Nations Convention Against Torture And Other Cruel, Inhuman Or Degrading Treatment Or Punishment (UNCAT) with the Malaysian Islamic Community here yesterday.

His speech text was read by the ministry’s Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron.

“The Cabinet has deliberated on this matter and as Home Minister, I strongly support this proposition.

“The abolition of capital punishment is also in line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto for the 14th general election,” Muhyiddin said.

Among the laws were the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (Pota) and the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca).

Muhyiddin said whilst Malaysia has yet to become a State Party to the UNCAT, the country remains committed to supporting the global fight against torture and has taken a firm stand not to condone acts of torture or any form of ill-treatment and culture of impunity among the public as well as the authorities. — Bernama