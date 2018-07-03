Zahid gives statement at MACC HQ for second day running

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi came to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for the second day running to assist in an MACC investigation.

It is believed that the probe is into the use of funds from a foundation, Yayasan Akal Budi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the former deputy prime minister, was at the MACC headquarters for nine hours yesterday to assist in the investigation.

He arrived at almost 10 am today, also in a black Toyota Vellfire vehicle, and smiled and waved to the local and foreign reporters, who had been waiting from as early as 8 am, as he entered the building.

The MACC had also taken statements from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, believed to be in relation to its probe into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue. – Bernama