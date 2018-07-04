AADK swoop nets nine drug addicts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SAMARAHAN: Nine persons were found to be drug-positive during an operation conducted here by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) on Monday.

AADK Sarawak director Wan Madihi Wan Salleh said the nine addicts were among 13 individuals picked up during the agency’s ‘Ops Perdana’ operation.

“The operation was conducted around Samarahan and Asajaya areas. Of the 13 detained, nine individuals tested positive for drugs after urine screening tests were performed,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Wan Madihi disclosed that the nine were found to be positive for Syabu, and that they will be investigated under Section 31(1) of the Drug Abuse Act 1983.