Ability to deliver matters, not numbers – Voon

MIRI: National Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Women vice-chief and national Pakatan Harapan (PH) Women chief for Sarawak Affairs Voon Siak Ni personally feels that ability to deliver solutions to the problems faced by Sarawakians matters more than numbers in the Federal Cabinet.

She said having more Cabinet members from Sarawak is not the answer to the woes and problems of Sarawakians.

“We had 10 (Cabinet members) from Sarawak under Najib’s regime but did the numbers come with the efficiency and quality of services expected from the big numbers?” she asked in reference to the Federal Cabinet under former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Voon, who is also political secretary to Miri MP Dr Micheal Teo, said this when asked to comment on the criticism in Sarawak by political opponents and members of the public on the appointment of only one federal and deputy federal minister from Sarawak in the Pakatan Harapan government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Voon said as a citizen of Malaysia, she feels that what matters most is how much the Cabinet and the ministers can do for her and the country.

“We may not be sufficiently represented in terms of position by race but what matters more is the Cabinet must be able to serve the people regardless of race.

“Having saying that, I do not want to deny that I also support the call for at least one Iban representative in the Cabinet and also a woman representative for Sarawak,” she told The Borneo Post.

She was commenting on the complaints that the Iban, Bidayuh or Malay communities in Sarawak were not represented in the Federal Cabinet as pointed out by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Voon said she appreciates the efforts of the new government to cut down on the number of ministers in the Cabinet to reduce expenditure, saying this is in line with the reforms proposed by PH.

PKR Sarawak chief and Selangau MP Baru Bian was appointed as Works Minister while PH Sarawak chairman and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chief Chong Chieng Jen was made Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs in the new Federal Cabinet. They were sworn in on Monday this week.

There has been disquiet in the state, particularly from DAP which has expected Chong to be appointed a full minister, while Sarawak was looking forward to more Cabinet appointments from the state.