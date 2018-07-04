Alternative Jalan Damai-Lintas route reopens

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Jalan Bersatu, an alternative route that connects Jalan Damai to Jalan Lintas, has reopened since Monday, July 2.

Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe lauded the State Government for the stern and swift action to reopen the route.

He received confirmation of the reopening of Jalan Bersatu through a written answer from the Infrastructure Development Ministry during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

According to the written answer, the Infrastructure Development Ministry through the Public Works Department has reopened Jalan Bersatu 1 to a two-way road upon modifying the design and evaluating the safety aspects.

Previously, motorists could only use the shortcut from Jalan Damai heading out to Jalan Lintas near City Mall.

Motorists who wished to head to Jalan Damai from Jalan Lintas were unable to do so as the route had been closed for several years.

Phoong said he had raised the issue about a month ago and submitted the complaints to the relevant departments, including the Public Works Department.

“I am happy that this issue has been resolved so quickly.

“It shows that the State Government is efficient and really cares about the people’s problems.

“I hope this kind of speedy action can be continued for people to see actual progress in the future,” he said to the media after the assembly sitting.