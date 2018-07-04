Bill Kayong trial: Court fix July 17 to hear prosecution’s reply

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The High Court has set July 17 to hear the reply from the prosecution team in relation to two issues raised by the defence counsels in the final submission of Mohamad Fitri Pauzi who is accused of murdering Bill Kayong.

Judge Ravinthran N Paramaguru fixed the date after allowing an application from deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abdul Latif.

In her application, Nur Nisla applied for the case to be adjourned to enable her to refer to two DPPs who previously handled the case, in regards to the two issues raised by the defence counsel in their written submission, before replying.

She said the two issues raised by the defence counsel were new issues and she was not familiar with them as she did not handle the case from the start.

Earlier, the court set yesterday to hear the written submission from both the prosecution team and Fitri’s defence counsel.

Fitri, 30, from Jalan Dawai 1 Pujut 4D here was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the murder of Bill Kayong.

He faces the death penalty if found guilty.

He allegedly committed the crime at 8.20am on June 21, 2016, at the traffic light junction near Emart Tudan, Kuala Baram Bypass here.

Defence counsels Orlando Chua and Arthur Lee, representing the accused, as well as Majen Panyog as an observer for Bill’s family, were also present at the court yesterday.