Businessman who posed as Melaka Sultan acquitted of cheating charges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MELAKA: A businessman was discharged and acquitted by the Sessions Court here yesterday on four counts of cheating by impersonating as the ‘Sultan of Melaka’ five years ago.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi made the decision after finding that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against Noor Jan Tuah, 60, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

Noor Jan allegedly deceived four men aged between 37 and 68 years, into believing that he was the ‘Sultan of Melaka’ when he held a customary presentation ceremony posing as the Sultan.

He was accused of committing the offence at the same time and date at the A ‘Famosa Resort near here, at about 10pm on Dec 28, 2013.

Noor Jan was charged under Section 419 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of seven years or a fine or both if convicted.

Sixteen witnesses were called to the stand since the trial began on Dec 21, 2016.

State Prosecution Director Azhar Mokhtar assisted by DPP Mazuin Hashim conducted the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsels Datuk Shaharudin Ali and Mohd Khairul Azman Abdul Aziz. — Bernama