GPS will maintain close ties with all Federal Cabinet ministers — Lukanisman

MIRI: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to work closely with all Federal Cabinet ministers to ensure continuous development in Sarawak.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the close cooperation includes working with Cabinet members from Sarawak who were appointed as Works Minister and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

“We fully support Selangau and Stampin MPs Baru Bian and Chong Chieng Jen in representing Sarawak in the Cabinet,” he said here yesterday.

Baru was sworn in as Works Minister while Chong as the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs on Monday at Istana Negara.

“Although I hope to have more ministers and deputy ministers appointed from Sarawak, such as appointments among the women, I am confident this is the best appointment by the Prime Minister and his adviser, and perhaps the two appointed Sarawakians have the best quality.

“We are also very hopeful that the cabinet ministers will continue with the agenda of development for the people, to bring more progress to Sarawak especially in the rural areas,” he elaborated.

Lukanisman said as an MP, he would support all the policies implemented by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as long as they benefit the people of Sarawak.

“We also ask the government to maintain policies that protect the welfare of the people such as the people’s assistance, housing, development of rural infrastructure and so on,” he said.

According to him, Sibuti parliamentary constituency also needs the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in the Niah area and he hopes the new government will consider the proposal.

“We are confident that Baru Bian is able to handle the responsibilities as the Minister of Works as well as to ensure that the Pan Borneo Highway project will be completed and to increase road access in the rural areas.

“Their appointment will inject funds for the development of Sarawak and we as opposition MPs are committed to work together for the state’s progress,” he said.