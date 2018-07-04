I do not want any posts now — KJ

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Rembau member of parliament Khairy Jamaluddin does not want to be tied down to any position, including that of opposition head in Parliament.

He said for now, he wants to rest but would attend the Dewan Rakyat sessions to perform his duties as member of parliament.

“The post of opposition head is decided by all the opposition MPs. They have not held a meeting.

“Actually, right now, I do not want to hold any posts,” he told reporters after the handing-over-of-duties ceremony to the new Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman at Menara KBS here yesterday.

Asked if he felt he was qualified for the post, Khairy said: “Yes. But I want to take a short break and make sure I can speak up freely and assure that my party can perform.

“If we hold a post, we are bound by it,” he said.

Khairy’s name was proposed as the new opposition head in Parliament by several Umno members including Youth head Datuk Seri Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. However, at his first press conference as the new Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Khairy’s status would be determined in a party meeting and discussed with PAS soon.

He said the discussion would beheld soon and is expected to be before Dewan Rakyat commences on July 16. — Bernama