Institute to carry out health, morbidity survey on seniors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: The Ministry of Health’s Public Health Institute will carry out the National Health and Morbidity Survey on senior citizens.

Institute environmental health officer Mohd Hatta Abdul Mutalip told a press conference on Monday that the survey aims to obtain information on health and social issues affecting the elderly aged 60 and above, as well as the pre-elderly aged 50 to 59.

An estimated 7,000 elderly and pre-elderly folk nationwide would be randomly selected to be interviewed by trained research assistants and officers from the Ministry of Health.

The selection of respondents would be conducted this month and next month, while the data collection process would be conducted from August to October.

For Sarikei, the respondents will be from Jalan Durian, Jalan Selasih, Jalan Eng Tai, and Jalan Tai Sing, while in Bintangor, the respondents would be picked from Jalan Kelupu, Rumah Randing, Jalan SJK Ming Lu, Jalan Hoe Ping, and Jalan Tanjung Genting.

Mohd Hatta appealed for cooperation from the public, especially those from the identified areas.