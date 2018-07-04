Lions Club of Batu Niah to focus on rural health project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Lions Club of Batu Niah will focus on its rural medical project to reach out to rural communities and spread health awareness.

Newly-elected president Alan Yong said the project is an important part of the club’s activities.

“For those in rural areas, it is very difficult for them to reach healthcare professionals due to logistics and financial issues. This is where our role as volunteers to bring healthcare to them.

“As usual, we shall be working closely with the Malaysian Red Crescent of Miri District and medical professionals from Miri Hospital to achieve the mission,” he said after being elected for the term 2018 to 2019.

He added the rural medical project will expand to more areas.

Also on the committee are first vice-president Andy Jong Wan Joon, second vice-president Alice Yong Choon Tho, third vice-president Datuk Sri Lau Hieng Su, secretary Cecily Tan Joe Mei, treasurer Eileen Ling Ee Yin, and advisors Yong Hin Yew, Wong Mee Kiew, Caren Huong Sia Wei, Samantha Yong Yin Sia, Liew Li Mui, and Kong Siew Yean.