Lions, Miri women’s group to jointly run blood donation drive this weekend

MIRI: The Lions Club of Miri Mandarin and ‘Moving Communities’ will jointly run a blood donation drive at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall here this Saturday (July 7), from 9.30am to 1pm.

Organising chairwoman Lina Hu Choo Ling, who Lions Club of Miri Mandarin president, and Parveen Kaur who represents ‘Moving Communities’ welcome everybody to come and support the noble cause.

“For this campaign, we are targeting at least 60 successful donors. We certainly look forward to having new donors to come and do their part for the community,” both said in a joint statement which was issued yesterday.

Every successful donor will receive a certificate of appreciation.

The ‘Moving Communities’ is a group of women representing all the communities here, with Datuk Lorna Chan as its patron.

The group’s main objectives are to support and hold various community-based and charity events across the city, as well as to foster better relationships and understanding between members of all communities.

The Lions Club of Miri Mandarin, on the other hand, takes active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of communities.