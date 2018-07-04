MACC chief: Viral list of recipients of 1MDB funds not from us

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull has rubbished the list of alleged recipients of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds circulating online yesterday.

“I have never seen the list. Not from (the 1MDB special) taskforce,” he replied when contacted by The Borneo Post.

The list contains the names of political parties, politicians and prominent figures who were listed as receiving sums ranging from RM100,000 to over RM200 million – money allegedly originating from 1MDB.

Some of the political parties mentioned in the list recently had their bank accounts frozen by the MACC to facilitate investigation, including Umno and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Shukri, who is a member of the 1MDB special taskforce, had recently revealed that a total of 408 bank accounts belonging to individuals, political

parties and non-governmental organisations – with funds totaling RM1.1 billion – were frozen between June 26 and June 29 in connection with the 1MDB investigation.

He had also warned all beneficiaries of illicit funds believed to be from 1MDB to return the sums from their frozen accounts to the MACC or face legal action.

He said that no notice was issued to the beneficiaries before their accounts were frozen as the special taskforce’s ongoing investigation on 1MDB needed the element of surprise.

Recently, SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian confirmed the party headquarters’ bank account had been frozen by the

MACC for a period of three months.

He said the party will comply with any investigation but vehemently denied SUPP had ever received any funds or money from 1MDB.