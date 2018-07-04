Najib pleads not guilty to CBT, abuse of power over RM42 mln SRC funds

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak pleaded not guilty today in the High Court to three charges of Criminal Breach of Trust (CBT) and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak then set 19 days, from Feb 18 to Feb 28, 2019, from March 4 to March 8, 2019, and from March 11 to March 15, 2019, for the trial.

He allowed Najib bail of RM1 million in two sureties and ordered him to surrender his two travel documents to the court.

The judge set Aug 8 for case management and for the hearing of an official application by Najib for an order to prohibit the media from publishing polemics on the merit and charges faced by him.

Najib, who turns 65 on July 23, was brought to the High Court after the case was transferred from the Sessions Court earlier today. All the four charges were read out to Najib and he pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Attorney-General Tommy Thomas requested that bail be set at RM4 million cash in two local sureties.

Najib’s counsel, Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, asked for the bail to be set at between RM500,000 and RM800,000 and Najib’s property in Jalan Langgak Duta to be used as collateral in two sureties in view of the freezing of the bank accounts of Najib, his wife and children. – Bernama