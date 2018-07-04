No opposition voice at assembly sitting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The State Assembly sitting was adjourned a few minutes after noon, which surprised many people and disappointed some as well.

Health and People’s Welfare Minister Stephen Wong said that they hoped for a strong opposition and was disappointed that the 20 opposition members remained quiet, some even leaving early during the sitting.

“It is not healthy,” he said of the sitting.

Stephen also said that the sitting was probably a record due to its early adjournment.

“I was shocked. It should be the whole day. I don’t know the reasons behind, but we feel this is not a healthy session,” he said.

When it was suggested to him that the opposition probably did not recognize the present government, Stephen said that he cannot speak on their behalf.

He stated that the second swearing-in should signal that they recognized the house.

Nevertheless, he said they were probably not used to being the opposition and perhaps the next day would be better.

He added that when he was in Parliament, everyone fought to get a slot, hence he was surprised by the inactivity of the opposition members.

Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong said that the opposition chief (referring to Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan) should have spoken for 30 minutes.