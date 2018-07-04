Promote Ranau as hill climbing destination – Abidin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Paginatan assemblyman Datuk Abidin Madingkir has proposed to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment to promote Ranau as a destination for hill climbing challenge.

He said the topography and climate in Ranau was ideal for hill and mountain climbing activities.

“Apart from Mount Kinabalu, there are many areas that have been developed by the local community for recreational and climbing activities such as Bukit Tinorindak and Bukit Lugas.”

Abidin said promoting Ranau as a destination for hill climbing challenge would not only diversify tourist attractions in the State, but also reduce congestion in other tourism areas, particularly in Kinabalu Park.

He added that doing so would increase the income of rural communities.

Abidin said that when debating the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s policy speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday.

On another note, he suggested building a well-equipped hospital in Ranau so that patients dO not have to travel to Kota Kinabalu for medical treatment.

He highlighted a news report published in June about villagers from Kampung Penulangon, Ranau who had to walk for hours carrying the body of a woman in a casket back home because there was no road access.

“Kampung Penulangon is not accessible by road and villagers are forced to walk eight kilometres for three hours from the Kampung Tinanom junction to their village.”

Abidin said he had visited Kampung Penulangon in Peginatan after walking and climbing hills for three hours.

He said the village was poor and had no basic infrastructure such as roads, bridge that could be accessible by vehicles and utilities supply.

He added that Kampung Bangsawan, Kampung Mantapok, Kampung Tinanom and Kampung Walao were also in the same situation.

“In my visits to several villages, I found that many patients who live in remote areas are forced to travel to Kota Kinabalu for further treatments.”

As such, Abidin suggested a well-equipped hospital to be set up in Ranau so that patients no longer have to travel to the state capital for medical treatment.