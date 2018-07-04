Sabah, S’wak must work together to present good case to PH govt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sabah and Sarawak, as two of the three partners in Malaysia, must put their heads together and present a good case to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government so that it will not to treat its promises of pre-GE14 and after GE14 lightly, opined Sarawak Patriot Association founding member Retired Colonel Fabian Wong.

“Sarawak, and I believe the majority of Sarawakians, is deeply disappointed on the appointment of Federal Government Cabinet members with only one full Minister for Sarawak, although some had openly aired mildly their unhappiness.

“It is a big letdown, after all the sweet talks. Without Sabah and Sarawak, there is no Malaysia. The key partner members from Malaya had acknowledged, before and after GE14 that Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak are equal partners.

“But when it comes to formation of Federal Government Cabinet, Malaya took almost all the ministerial seats, leaving less than five for Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a press statement.

Wong pointed out that Malaya had already taken 75 per cent of the MP seats.

“Now she has taken about 90 per cent of the ministerial seats.

“The future of Malaysia – Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak – depends very much on equality, justice and fairness.

“Sabah and Sarawak are left behind Malaya by far.

“Can the Federal Government ensure in the next two years, a master plan is put in place for Sabah and Sarawak to catch up with Malaya by 2030?” he questioned.