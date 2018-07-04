Set up oleochemical plants in Sabah – rep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun has called for the setting up of more palm oil downstream processing plants, especially oleochemical plants in Sabah.

He said having oleochmical plants would encourage the manufacturing of consumer products such as soap, lubricant, biodiesel, plastic, cosmetic and pharmaceutical goods in the State.

Chong said the setting up of consumer products factories here would not only boost the state revenue, but also spur the growth of other related sectors such as packaging and logistics.

He said there were up to 130 palm oil mills in Sabah, including 60 in Sandakan.

“I hope that Sabah will have our own oleochemical plant, preferably in Sandakan as most palm oil mills are concentrated there,” he elaborated to the media after the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday.

He said job opportunities could increase by 10 to 20 per cent, while tax revenue for the State could grow 15 per cent, by setting up oleochemical plant in Sabah.

On the other hand, Chong said the Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) in Lahad Datu should have its own port in its development plan rather than having Suria Capital Holdings Berhad handling the logistics.

He explained that POIC knew best what investors wanted in terms of logistics needs in order to attract them to invest.