‘Sick’ hospital projects: Stern action necessary

KUCHING: Stern actions need to be taken in dealing with the ‘sick’ hospital projects in Sarawak.

Minister of Health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad highlighted this after visiting the 300-bed Petra Jaya Hospital site here yesterday, where he learned that the progress of works, which kicked off in May 23, 2013, was only at 35.4 per cent as at June this year.

“I am totally not confident that the contractor, Zecon Medicare Sdn Bhd, will be able to meet the deadline (which has been extended for the second time) by December this year,” he told reporters after a walkabout at Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan near here yesterday.

Following a meeting with representatives of Sarawak Health Department and Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR), Dr Dzulkefly said they had proposed to terminate the service of the contractor and recommended for the federal JKR to take over the responsibility.

“The long discussion that we had was a confirmation that this project has reached a stage (severe delay) where stricter actions are needed.

“We discussed a few possibilities and one of them was to terminate the construction contract with Zecon. However, all these will be brought up in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow (today) for the final decision,” he added.

The mega project costing about RM495 million, according to Dr Dzulkefly, still has remaining payment of RM350 million. It is supposed to reach completion in Nov 29 last year, but the contractor had failed to meet the deadline and was given an extension until June this year.

Now that the extension deadline has passed, the contractor is recommitted to finish the works by this December.

“Many structural works are not even completed until now. That’s why SGH has to open up additional wards, which are not completed yet, to cater to the increase in patients,” stressed Dr Dzulkefly.

As short-term measures, he suggested outsourcing facilities particularly wards and operation theatres, such as through leasing basis for a period of time, from nearby or private hospitals.

“Then, our specialists and officers can use the facilities (to deliver healthcare services to patients). This is the kind of private-public collaboration that we have decided on to deal with the growing number of patients.

“So we hope that the private hospitals could be kind and generous in considering this option, treating it as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) without implementing high charges, because we are doing this for the people,” he added.

On the Sri Aman Hospital project, which was also described as ‘sick’, Dr Dzulkefly pledged that the ministry would look into it seriously as more detailed discussions are required towards finding a suitable solution.

“We have not gone in depth into the Sri Aman Hospital project as there are no final decisions as yet; so I think it is still premature to elaborate on.

“It is not only in Sarawak but all the 23 hospital and clinic projects that I have mentioned before, which are categorised in the ‘red zone’, will be looked into.”

Dr Dzulkefly also visited the SGH Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit and Samarahan Health Clinic, where he noted that congestion was a problem that must be looked into and proper solutions must be found to enhance and improve the primary healthcare services in Sarawak.

Zecon Bhd has disposed 49 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Zecon Medicare Sdn Bhd to the Sarawak government for RM155 million, as part of plans to partially monetise its investment in the unit, while allowing the group to continue participating in the future operations of Zecon Medicare, in November last year.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Sarawak Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim were also present at the heart centre.