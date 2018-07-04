TAED project not cancelled?

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Tanjung Aru Eco-Development (TAED) project will most likely be downsized to accommodate the interests of investors and stakeholders, as well as the general public.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, during a question and answer session at yesterday’s State Assembly sitting, said the State government will re-evaluate the TAED scheme plan and consider other approaches to ensure the project serves as an attraction not only to investors and tourists, but locals as well.

“I’m sure investors that come to Malaysia and Sabah come with the goal to make profit – that is the driving force. But we must be mindful that it is not money that we derive from those investors coming into the State.

“What is important is the ‘eco’ part; in terms of eco-tourism, sustainability and the environmental situation in that area that we need to preserve. We want a comprehensive approach in terms of development to come,” he said.

Shafie added that the project will most likely not be cancelled and that investors should still be interested with other approaches, namely downsizing, once they see the returns.